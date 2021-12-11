This Week in Barça Femení: Welcome back, Graham

The last seven days have been busy for Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team. After a two-week international break and a Ballon d’Or celebration, the team returned to the pitch for two big games.

The first was at home against Athletic Bilbao in the league, and it wasn’t easy at all. Despite all their dominance, Femení had a one-goal lead for most of the match and Bilbao had a couple of dangerous moments. Barça did eventually separate themselves and finished with a 4-0 win to stay perfect in the Primera División season.

Four days later the Blaugrana traveled to London for their penultimate Champions League group stage match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. Barça were quite simply outstanding, thoroughly dominating one of the best teams in Europe on their way to a 4-0 victory to clinch first place in the group with a game to spare.

But two 4-0 wins were not even close to the best news of the week for Barça Femení: it was the return of superstar forward Caroline Graham Hansen, who received a scary medical diagnosis two months ago that revealed cardiac issues that could have threatened her career in a very similar way to Sergio Agüero.

Graham’s treatment thankfully went very well and the Norwegian was cleared to return to action this week, and she had a short cameo against Arsenal that put plenty of smiles of the faces of Barça fans and all of her teammates.

And Caro, as she’s known, had a beautiful message on Twitter explaining the weeks of anxiety and the gratitude she felt about returning to the pitch.

Welcome back, Graham.