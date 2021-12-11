Joan Laporta: 'We're working hard to strengthen the team' - FC Barcelona

This Friday Joan Laporta has sent a message to Barça fans on social networks. He started by saying “I share your disappointment at being knocked out of the Champions League.” Looking ahead to the winter transfer window, he added that “we all agree that we need to strengthen the team. The problem is that we have inherited some very high contracts that don’t give us much margin with salaries.”

Ansu Fati will be back in 2022 - SPORT

In one of Barcelona’s worst moments in recent years, Ansu Fati is one of the few rays of light. The forward is working on coming back from injury and the club think that he will be back in 2022, to play against Real Mallorca on January 2.

Barcelona linked with La Real star in 2022 - Football Espana

Barcelona could make a shock move for Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj in 2022 due to his unsettled contract situation. The Belgian international has entered into the final year of his current contract in the Basque Country with his deal set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Xavi sends cutthroat message to Barcelona players after Bayern defeat - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez is said to have sent a brutal message to his players after their Champions League exit. Barca needed a result against Bayern Munich in Bavaria, but instead they suffered a collapse, the likes of which have become all too common in recent years.

Xavi puts de Jong on 'five-man January transfer list' - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez is already preparing to trim his Barcelona squad following a mixed start. Barca won their first two La Liga games under Xavi, but since then, they have lost to Real Betis in the league, and also crashing out of the Champions League with a draw against Benfica and a heavy defeat to Bayern Munich.