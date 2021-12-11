Xavi talks Luuk de Jong, Jordi Alba and January transfers ahead of Osasuna

Xavi was in press conference action on Saturday to talk all things Barcelona ahead of his team’s next game against Osasuna in La Liga.

The coach talked about Luuk de Jong, Jordi Alba’s injury and how his team is feeling after being dumped out of the Champions League.

Here are the best bits

Xavi on Osasuna

It will be a very complicated match, because Osasuna defends very well, either with a line of four or five. We have to be protagonists and create chances against a team with a lot of soul that concedes very few goals.

Xavi on Albert Benaiges

It is a very complicated and delicate subject. We have discussed it with the staff because we love Benaiges very much and we have been very surprised. Justice will have to pass sentence, but I have no news that any such episodes happened here. I had no suspicions. He has been my coach and I’m surprised and affected.

Xavi on Luuk de Jong

He is an exemplary professional. He is training very well, he is different from Memphis and the others, but he can give us different solutions. We have to adapt to injuries and he is one of the solutions we have in attack. We have to take advantage of him.

Xavi on Barca’s situation

I am worried but busy working. I think we need to get the team back with the morale high. Tomorrow is another opportunity for that, to continue to grow. We need to continue to work with the players we have and, above all, get the three points. I think there are areas where we have improved a lot: the pressure, the high press after losing the ball, recuperating and keeping a high line. Against Bayern we saw a less Barca because they outmatched us. We are working on it. Like I said in Munich we need to put Barca back where we belong.

Xavi on if Barca will sign attackers

It is an option we are working on. The team has to improve. Barça has to be attentive. We are talking a lot and there is good communication. We had a very productive meeting and I was very clear about what I want. We also have an economic problem, but you have to work to improve the team

Xavi on Barca’s injury crisis

There are always injuries, 3, 4 or 5. Now Jordi, but it is a small thing and we hope to recover him for Elche. Memphis has played every minute, in Munich, at 3-0, I had thought about making changes. We have not been able to rotate. Look at his numbers this season. He has played every game for Barça and also for the Dutch national team, it’s been a demanding schedule.

Xavi on how to start from scratch

You have to reset and encourage the team. I have a feeling that defeat is already expected and this cannot happen. You have to demand more dedication, more professionalism, that’s the message I tell the squad, more enthusiasm, more enthusiasm.

Xavi on non-transferable players

The winter market is close but now we have three games left and we have to finish the year in the best possible way. Then we will talk about the market. Today all the players are non-transferable.

Xavi on Bayern

I have analyzed and watched the Bayern game again. I have the feeling that if we understand the game a little more, we are not so far from what we want. I have the feeling that it is a psychological issue and not a physical one. I am encouraging the players to dare and be brave.

Xavi on targets for the end of the years

We want to end the year in the best possible way, get the nine points, with good feelings then let’s see where we are after Sevilla.