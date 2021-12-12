FC Barcelona announce squad for La Liga match against Osasuna

The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana return to La Liga action with a trip to Pamplona for what promises to be a tough game against Osasuna, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 11. Yusuf Demir, 14. Philippe Coutinho, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 17. Luuk De Jong, 29. Ferran Jutglà, 33. Ez Abde

The injuries continue to pile up for Xavi, with Memphis Depay and Jordi Alba added to the list after suffering hamstring problems against Bayern Munich. The two join Ansu Fati (knee), Pedri (thigh), Martin Braithwaite (knee), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Sergio Agüero (heart) who are all out due to injury, while Dani Alves cannot play until January. The big news for this one is a first call-up for Barça B star Ferran Jutglà, who earns his first team debut with all the injuries in attack.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, García, Dest; Nico, Busquets, F. De Jong; Dembélé, L. De Jong, Gavi

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!