WELCOME TO EL SADAR!!! The cozy home of Osasuna in Pamplona is the site of a huge La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one in desperate need of good news after the defeat to Bayern Munich in Europe. Barça are struggling with injuries and confidence and it won’t be easy against a resilient Osasuna, but they must find a way to get a win. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 17

Date/Time: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera

VAR: Jesús Gil Manzano

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

