PREVIEW: CA Osasuna v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

With defeat at home to Betis in La Liga, followed by a loss in Germany that spelled elimination from the Champions League, FC Barcelona desperately need a change of momentum, and on Sunday at 4.15om CET they’ll be trying to do just that with a trip to Pamplona, home of Osasuna.

The lowdown on CA Osasuna - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona return to league action on Sunday with a trip to Pamplona to take on Club Atlético Osasuna, to give them their full title. Before the 4.15pm CET kick off in the El Sadar stadium, we take a closer look at the opposition.

The squad for the trip to Pamplona - FC Barcelona

Time to change the mindset. The Liga is back after the Champions League exit, with Barça visiting Osasuna on matchday 17 of the domestic competition. Kick-off is 4:15 pm CET on Sunday.

When and where to watch Osasuna v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Following defeats to Betis in La Liga and Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barça will be looking for a change in fortunes as they travel to Pamplona for a game that kicks off at the same time as the game with Betis last week (4.15pm CET), but in this case on Sunday.

Xavi admits Barcelona need to go to the transfer market and improve their squad - Football Espana

Barcelona travel to Pamplona tomorrow afternoon to lock horns with Osasuna at El Sadar in La Liga. It’s a tricky fixture – Barcelona are on a poor run of form and Osasuna are a difficult side to play at the best of times, especially at El Sadar.

Barcelona are eyeing up Ferran Torres and Edinson Cavani this January - Football Espana

Barcelona are keen to bring in a centre-forward this January transfer market according to Mundo Deportivo. Sergio Aguero is still out of action due to his heart problem, Martin Braithwaite is injured and both Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay face another month out. Just Ousmane Dembele and Luuk de Jong are viable options through the middle, and Xavi doesn’t like the latter.

Luuk de Jong in line to return to Barcelona side against Osasuna - SPORT

Barcelona will look to bounce back from defeat in Munich in Pamplona this weekend but they will do so with many injuries, especially in attack. The injury to Memphis Depay leaves Luuk de Jong as the only natural striker available to Xavi, who hinted the Dutchman will start against Osasuna.

Pedri: Offers from elsewhere? I am happy at Barça, it's my dream - SPORT

Pedri Gonzalez, the winner of the Kpa Trophy and the Golden Boy, has spoken to Tuttosport. The Barcelona midfielder said he was happy to have signed a new contract at Camp Nou despite big offers from elsewhere.