Barcelona failed to return to winning ways in La Liga thanks to a 2-2 draw away to Osasuna on Sunday. Barça were very bad for the entire game and somehow managed to concede two goals to a very poor Osasuna side. This was in some ways more depressing than the loss in Munich, and the Blaugrana continue to lose ground on the Top 4.

FIRST HALF

The story of the first half was Barça’s inability to cause any trouble to what was clearly a poor Osasuna side. The home team tried to keep a good shape and defend with good intensity but were leaving spaces all across the backline, but the Blaugrana missed too many easy passes throughout the half which stopped them from sustaining attacks and creating chances.

There was only one real chance for the Blaugrana, and they scored with it: Gavi played a brilliant ball over the top to pick up a perfect run from Nico González who found himself all alone inside the box and scored the opener. Unfortunately for Barça they conceded the equalizer just two minutes later, with David García heading home a free-kick to make it 1-1.

The last 30 minutes were quite simply unwatchable, with bad pass after bad pass from the Barça attack and very little threat from Osasuna. The halftime whistle finally came and unfortunately there were 45 more minutes ahead.

SECOND HALF

Barça began the second half with a goal: after a lightning-quick counter-attack, Ousmane Dembélé played a cross into the box, the ball went over the entire Osasuna defense and fell to Ez Abde who smashed home the second.

There were 40 minutes left in the game after Barça’s goal and Osasuna certainly tried going forward in search of an equalizer, but the home team lacked in creativity and mostly sent crosses into the box hoping to find a goal. And they got one: with five minutes to go, Barça failed to properly clear the ball after a Osasuna corner and Chimy Ávila fired home the equalizer thanks to a big deflection from Samuel Umtiti.

The Blaugrana had very little time to look for a winner, and they showed zero creativity or poise in attack and the final whistle came to give each team a point. Don’t let the four goals fool you: this was a really bad game between two mid-table teams that aren’t good enough to compete with the best teams in the league. That’s exactly where Barça stand based on what they showed in this one.

Osasuna: Herrera; Vidal (Ángel 74’), U. García, D. García, Cruz; Moncayola, Torró; Barja (Ávila 68’), R. García (Brasanac 68’), Sánchez (Torres 74’); Kike (Budimir 68’)

Goals: D. García (14’), Ávila (86’)

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Umtiti; Nico (Mingueza 73’), Busquets, Gavi; F. De Jong; Dembélé (Coutinho 81’), L. De Jong, Ez Abde (Jutglà 90+2’)

Goals: Nico (12’), Ez Abde (49’)