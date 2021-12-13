Osasuna 2-2 Barça: Late equaliser denies victory at El Sadar - FC Barcelona

Following a disappointing week, Sunday at El Sadar was a promising opportunity for FC Barcelona to collect three important points, but despite taking the lead twice, they will be returning from Navarra with just one and have slipped down to eighth in the league table.

Nico and Ez Abde score first goals for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Nico González and Abde Ezzalzouli are continuing to live the dream at FC Barcelona. The Galician midfielder is playing a key role in his first season with the first team ever since making his debut against Real Sociedad in the first game of the campaign.

Marc ter Stegen, foreigner with fifth most appearances for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Marc ter Stegen has made the FC Barcelona goal his own. The game with Osasuna has taken his overall tally up to 298 appearances, which moves him ahead of Phillip Cocu (297) and thus into fifth place in the list of foreigners with the most games for the team, now only surpassed by Leo Messi (778), Dani Alves (391), Javier Mascherano (334) and Iván Rakitic (310).

The Maradona Cup squad - FC Barcelona

This week brings the Maradona Cup, in honour of Diego Maradona on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Argentine superstars death, to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday 14 December at 6.00pm CET between Barça and Boca Juniors.

Real Madrid 1–3 Barça: Blaugranes take the Clásico win - FC Barcelona

The Barça women's team take the win in the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium to retain their 100% record this season

FC Barcelona B 3–1 Atlético Baleares: Display of character - FC Barcelona

Abig win for Barça B at the Estadi Johan Cruyff against one of the toughest teams in their league. It took guts to recover after Atlètico Balears had taken the lead, but the team regrouped brilliantly to put an end to a disappointing series of results.