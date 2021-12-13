It’s time for the... wait, is this right?... Europa League Playoff draw! It is still hard to believe that Barcelona will be involved in Europe’s second-tier club tournament for the rest of the season, but these are the times we live in.

Because they finished third in the Champions League group Barça will take part in the brand-new Europa League Playoff knockout round, when the third-placed sides from the Champions League face off against the runners-up from the Europa League group stage, and eight teams will qualify for the proper Round of 16 and will join the eight Europa League group winners.

Barça cannot play any of the other Champions League teams or the two Spanish sides that finished as runners-up in their Europa League groups (Real Betis, Real Sociedad) in this round, so there’s a good chance they’ll get one of the weakest sides left in the competition. Unless they get Napoli, and with Barça’s luck this season they’ll probably get Napoli. So yay!

EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFF DRAW INFO

SEEDED TEAMS POT: Real Betis (ESP), SC Braga (POR), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Lazio (ITA), Napoli (ITA), Olympiacos (GRE), Rangers (SCO), Real Sociedad (ESP)

UNSEEDED TEAMS POT: Atalanta (ITA), Barcelona (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (GER), RB Leipzig (GER), FC Porto (POR), Sevilla (ESP), FC Sheriff (MDA), FC Zenit (RUS)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFF DRAW

The draw for the Europa League Playoffs can be watched for free here.