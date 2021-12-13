UEFA Europa League Playoffs Draw, Results: Barcelona to face Napoli

The Europa League draw was made on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland to decide the eight Playoff matchups in the brand-new knockout stage of Europe’s second-tier club competition, and Barcelona already know who they will face in February.

Barça will face @en_sscnapoli in the Europa League



First leg:

️ Camp Nou

17/02



Return:

️ Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

24/02 pic.twitter.com/EoBPsapu4w — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 13, 2021

The Blaugrana have been drawn against Italian side Napoli, who finished second in Group C. Barça have faced Napoli twice before in European competition, beating the Serie A side in the Champions League Round of 16 last season.

This is the worst possible draw for Barça who get the best team out of all their possible opponents, and to make matters worse the Blaugrana will have to travel to Naples for the second leg without the advantage of the away goals rule, which no longer exists in European football.

The first leg will take place on Thursday, February 17 at Camp Nou with the second leg a week later at the Diego Maradona Stadium. The eight winners of the Playoff stage will move on to the Round of 16, where they will face the eight first-placed teams of the Europa League group stage.

These are the full results of the draw, with some really tasty ties on the road to the Last Sixteen:

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta vs Olympiacos

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona vs Napoli

FC Zenit vs Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers

FC Sheriff vs SC Braga

FC Porto vs Lazio