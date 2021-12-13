Sergio Aguero set to announce retirement from football - report

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is expected to announce his retirement from football on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The 33-year-old has not played since going off early in the 1-1 draw against Alves in October after experiencing chest discomfort.

Aguero was then diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia and ruled out for three months, but it now seems he will be forced to hang up his boots for good.

Barcelona have reportedly prepared a farewell ceremony for Wednesday which is when Aguero will officially announce his retirement from the game.

Aguero has only made five appearances for Barcelona since his summer move on a free transfer. He missed the start of the season with a calf injury but returned in a 3-1 win over Valencia.

The former Man City man then went on to open his account for his new club in El Clasico at the Camp Nou in La Liga.

Barcelona and Aguero played down rumors just last month that the striker may be forced to retire but it does seem that the Argentine has already played his last game.