Ez Abde not in Barcelona squad to face Boca Juniors

Xavi has named a 28-man squad for Barcelona’s next game which is a friendly against Boca Juniors in Saudi Arabia. The game is being played in honor of Diego Maradona who passed away a year ago.

One player who is not in the squad is Ez Abde, who scored his first goal for Barca in Sunday’s draw with Osasuna. It’s not entirely clear why but Barca say it’s because of “bureaucratic reasons.”

Over at Diario Sport the word is that “it’s not related to a diplomatic problem between Morocco and Saudi Arabia, but merely a passport or documentation issue.”

Here’s a look at the rest of the squad:

SQUAD LIST



Maradona Cup pic.twitter.com/1FM4SqkCSx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 12, 2021

The game should offer some of Xavi’s fringe players and youngsters some playing time. Xavi’s called up nine players from Barca B: Inaki Pena, Ferran Jutgla, Alejandro Balde, Ilias Akhomach, Álvaro Sanz, Arnau Comas, Mika Mármol, Matheus Pereira and Guillem Jaime.

It’s also thought that the game will see Dani Alves make his second debut for the club after joining on a free transfer last month. The Brazilian is not eligible to play competitively until January but has been training with the first team.

The game kicks off in Riyadh on Tuesday 14 December at 6.00pm CET. You can watch live on Barca TV or follow all the action right here with our live blog.