Luis Enrique: I have already seen an improvement in Barcelona

Luis Enrique has urged fans to trust in Xavi and says he has already seen an improvement in Barcelona since the club legend returned as coach.

Xavi’s had a tough week with defeats to Real Betis and Bayern Munich followed up by a 2-2 draw at Osasuna on Sunday.

The results means Xavi’s won just two of his first six games in charge, but Luis Enrique says patience is needed with the new boss.

“It’s very easy: you have to trust Xavi because we can all see he is a capable person,” he said. “I already see improvements at Barcelona. It may not be what fans want to see, but it will take some time, though not as much as some say. “Xavi has taken over a squad with players that have no confidence due to the previous situation. The key is to get that back. But it’s not a pill you swallow and boom! You have to be patient and work with what you have. Things will get better.” Source | Movistar

Barcelona’s next La Liga game is at home to Elche and is one Xavi will be hoping yields three points. Elche have only won three of 17 this season and were beaten 2-1 by Valencia last time out.