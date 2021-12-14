Dani Alves says he’s facing the ‘most important challenge’ of his career back at Barcelona

Dani Alves is set to make his first Barcelona appearance on Tuesday in a friendly against Boca Juniors after returning to the club for a second spell on a free transfer.

The Brazilian attended a pre-match ahead of the game with Xavi and spoke about how he feels he’s facing the biggest challenge of his career.

“I’m nervous after so long away from home, without playing, and putting it on the line for the club. The most important challenge of my career has arrived. We will try to do the best for this club and this badge. “During my time I’ve learned, we have to accept a situation to be able to revert it. We know the problems and what is happening. We’re used to seeing Barcelona at the top but we know there’s a problem. We cannot hide from it, but instead, look for a solution as soon as possible. “When I arrived the first time a transformation had to be made. The situation is different but it’s done and we will write a new chapter. Work for Barcelona to be where they are used to. We have to recover winning because we live from winning. We have to change the streak. In football, there are good and bad streaks, although this is lasting a bit longer.” Source | Sport

Alves won’t be able to play in Barcelona’s next two La Liga fixtures against Elche and Sevilla but will be available after that. The veteran looks to have a good chance of regular football too with Sergino Dest struggling for game time under Xavi and Sergi Roberto out injured.