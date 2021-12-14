FC Barcelona to face Napoli in the Europa League - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona now know their opponents in this season's UEFA Europa League play off. The draw took place on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland and it saw Serie A side Napoli drawn against Barça in this stage of the competition.

Training at Mrsool Park, Riyadh - FC Barcelona

The 28 players that are taking part in the Maradona Cup fixture against Boca Juniors had a Monday evening workout at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, which also served to recover from the exertions of Sunday’s 2-2 draw away to Osasuna.

Barça TV+ to show the Maradona Cup live - FC Barcelona

The Maradona Cup can be watched live on Barça TV+. FC Barcelona's digital audiovisual content platform will show the tribute match to the late Argentina star between FC Barcelona and Boca Júniors on Tuesday December 14 (6pm CET) from Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Pedri and Martens shine in Turin - FC Barcelona

Further recognition for FC Barcelona players! Just a few days after the Ballon d’Or gala, at which Alexia Putellas was named the best woman footballer in the world and Pedri collected the Kopa Trophy for the best player under 21, Lieke Martens was named Golden Woman Player 2021 at the ceremony held by Tuttosport magazine in Turin, and Pedri collected a further accolade as the Golden Boy, which goes to the best player of 2021 under the age of 21.