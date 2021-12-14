Sergio Aguero to give statement on his Barcelona future

Barcelona have announced that striker Sergio Aguero will give a statement on his future tomorrow amid speculation he is set to hang up his boots.

President Joan Laporta will join Aguero for the announcement which will take place at the Camp Nou.

❗ @aguerosergiokun will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta. pic.twitter.com/PcgpeuytCZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 14, 2021

Aguero hasn’t played since October when he was forced off against Alaves after experiencing chest discomfort. The striker was subsequently diagnosed with an arrhythmia and Barca confirmed he would be treated over the next three months.

The three-month period runs until the end of January but Aguero will now offer an update on what happens next. It’s been widely reported he will announce that his football career is over because of his cardiac issues.

Aguero has only played five times for Barcelona, scoring in El Clasico against Real Madrid, after moving on a free transfer from Manchester City.

The Argentine left the Citizens as the club’s record goalscorer and after winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and six League Cups.