WELCOME TO MRSOOL PARK! Also known as the King Saud University Stadium, this venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the site of the 2021 Maradona Cup between Barcelona and Boca Juniors, in honor of the legendary Diego Maradona who shined for both of these clubs during his amazing career. This is a friendly match and plenty of young Barça players will get a chance to impress Xavi Hernández, and we will also see Dani Alves in action for the first time since returning to the club. And you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: TBA

Substitutes: TBA

BOCA JUNIORS

Starting XI: TBA

Substitutes: TBA

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021 Maradona Cup

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 8pm local time, 6pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5pm GMT (UK), 12pm ET, 9am PT (USA), 10.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM MARADONA CUP

The game will be available only on BarçaTV+, which requires a subscription. Click here to sign up and watch.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!