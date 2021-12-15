FC Barcelona 1-1 (2-4 pens) Boca Juniors: Shootout defeat in Maradona Cup - FC Barcelona

Boca Juniors were victorious in Tuesday’s Maradona Cup game at Mrsoul Park, Riyadh. Ferran Jutglà put the Catalans ahead just after the break, but Boca found an equaliser late in the game and then earned the right to the trophy by winning the penalty shootout.

Dani Alves back in a FC Barcelona shirt 2,032 days after his last game - FC Barcelona

Some 2,032 days have passed since Dani Alves donned the FC Barcelona shirt. On Tuesday, 5 years, 6 months and 20 days after his last appearance for the Club in the 2016 Copa del Rey win over Sevilla, the Brazilian was in blaugrana again.

Agüero to appear this Wednesday - FC Barcelona

Please note that Sergio "Kun" Agüero will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta.

Xavi: "Despite losing on penalties, we're happy" - Football Espana

Xavi was pleased to be able to hand Dani Alves his second debut for Barcelona. “Having Dani Alves back is very positive for the team,” he said as carried by Mundo Deportivo. “Everyone has seen that he’ll help us a lot. He’s a sensational player and will help us with team spirit, character and soul.”

Andre Onana admits his first choice this summer would be to return to Barcelona - Football Espana

The Cameroonian goalkeeper’s contract with Ajax expires this summer, and he’s a player that holds Barcelona close to his heart given he came through La Masia before leaving for the Netherlands at the age of 19.

Barcelona interested in soon-to-be free agent right-back Noussair Mazraoui - Football Espana

Barcelona are keen to strengthen their squad but are aware of their financial limitations, so they’re paying close attention to the free agency market according to Mundo Deportivo. They’re willing to commit funds to try to sign the likes of Ferran Torres and Erling Haaland, but for other positions they’ll look to free transfers.

Joan Laporta is going to do everything in his power to bring Erling Haaland to Barcelona - Football Espana

Erling Haaland has emerged as Barcelona’s number one target this coming summer according to a report in Marca. Joan Laporta is said to be obsessed with landing the prolific Norwegian, who’s scored 14 goals in 12 games so far this season for Borussia Dortmund. Laporta met with Mino Raiola, his agent, in Turin today, so the lines of communication are open.