Sharjah confirm Dr Ricard Pruna will return to Barcelona

Xavi and Barcelona were handed some good news on Wednesday as Sharjah FC confirmed an agreement has been reached for Dr Ricard Pruma to return to the Camp Nou.

The club confirmed the update in a brief statement on Twitter:

“Within the framework of the relationship that binds the two clubs “The Sharjah Football Company agrees to the request of the Spanish club Barcelona and completes its settlement with Dr. “Ricardo Pruna” to return to his former club, provided that the identity of the new doctor for the team will be announced soon.”

Xavi has already made it crystal clear that he wanted Pruna back at Barcelona after seeing the club struggle with injuries to key players over recent months.

“I want to surround myself with trustworthy, faithful and loyal people. The arrival of Ricard Pruna is fundamental for me,” he said. “He is the best doctor that Barça has had and it seems that he is close to coming back. Pruna should never have left the club.”

Barcelona are currently without Pedri, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, and Jordi Alba due to injury, while Sergio Aguero is expected to announce his retirement today due to cardiac issues.