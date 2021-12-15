Sergio Aguero confirms retirement: It’s a very difficult moment

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero confirmed on Wednesday that he is retiring from football due to a heart condition.

The Argentine has not played since October, when he experienced chest discomfort against Alaves, and was subsequently ruled out for three months.

An emotional Aguero confirmed at a press conference that he was hanging up his boots and admitted it’s a tough decision to have to make.

“This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football,” he said. “I have decided to stop playing professional football – it’s a very difficult moment. The decision that I made I have taken for my health – because of the problem that I had a month and a half ago. “I was in the good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me that the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago I made that decision. I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible to have some hope but there wasn’t very much.”

Aguero went on to speak about how proud he is of his career which has seen him play for Atletico, Manchester City, and Barcelona in Europe as well as winning over 100 caps at international level for Argentina.

President Joan Laporta also looked emotional at the press conference and had some words of support for Aguero.

“We are left with deep joy and excitement of what you could have been here at Barcelona,” he said. “But you have all of our support and anything you need with regards to this condition we are here at your disposal. You have been a world renowned player, a goalscoring titan at all the clubs you have played. “You have achieved so much, not just based on your talent, but also ont he friendships you have made and your way of being. We saw it on the first day you arrived and we would have liked you to have come here earlier. “When you were at Atletico, all of us culers wanted you at the club. Now a new jounrey awaits and i hope it will be just as successful. You deserve it and we wish you all the best.”

Xavi and the Barcelona squad were also in attendance at the farewell along with Pep Guardiola who flew in from Manchester. Aguero left City as the club’s record goalscorer, with 260 goals in 390 appearances, and won a host of titles in his 10 years in the Premier League.