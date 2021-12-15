Lionel Messi pens heartfelt message to Sergio Aguero after striker announces retirement

Argentine teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero never got to play together on the club level. They both had unbelievable years at Manchester City and Barcelona separately, until they tried to team up at Barca. You know the rest of the story, Leo left and Aguero has been forced into retirement by a heart condition.

Messi left a nice message for Aguero on his Instagram today after the Argentine striker was forced to announce his retirement due to a heart condition.

“Practically a whole career together, Kun.... We’ve had some great moments and others that weren’t so great, but all of them have made us grow closer and become better friends. And we’re going to continue spending them together off the pitch,” he wrote. “With the great joy of lifting the Copa America just a little while ago, with all the achievements you obtained in England.... And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you love the most because of what happened to you. I’m sure you will continue to be happy because you are a person who radiates happiness and those of us who love you will be there for you. Now a new stage of your life is beginning and I am convinced that you will enjoy it with a smile on your face and with all the enthusiasm that you put into everything. “All the best in this new stage! I love you very much my friend, I’m going to miss a lot being with you on the pitch and when we meet up with the national team.”

Aguero leaves Barcelona after just five appearances but did manage one goal, against Real Madrid in El Clasico no less, in his brief time at the Camp Nou.