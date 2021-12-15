Alexis Sánchez-Luuk de Jong swap “very advanced” - report

FC Barcelona and Inter Milan have reached the beginnings of an agreement for a proposed swap involving Alexis Sánchez and Luuk de Jong, according to a new rumor. Both transfers would be loans.

Sánchez played for Barcelona between 2011 and 2014 and was a teammate of Xavi, who now coaches the club. His arrival will depend on whether Xavi approves of the move.

De Jong has been unable to adapt to Barcelona and things are not looking good now that the man who wanted him to get to the Camp Nou, Ronald Koeman, is no longer employed.

The forward came via loan from Sevilla after he saw himself fall down the pecking order. Despite his lack of performances with Barcelona, there is still market interest for him. Inter would like to get him on loan, and Sevilla are not opposed to the idea.

It was then that Barcelona saw the possibility of getting Sánchez back, also on loan. The Chilean had spells at Arsenal and Manchester United before signing for Inter. He’s been unable to make the kind of impact he wanted to make in Serie A, but the hope is that a return to La Liga would help him recapture his former form.

Barcelona need more scoring, and the arrival of new forwards in the winter transfer window is seen as a priority. The player himself is said to be excited by the possibility of a return, and Barcelona’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, is said to be closing in on an agreement. The key is whether Xavi will accept the signing of the Chilean, who turns 33 this week.