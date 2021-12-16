Is the time right for Barcelona to sell Frenkie de Jong?

To even be thinking for a single moment that Frenkie de Jong could be sold feels, well, almost sacrilegious.

The Dutchman was signed with a view to being part of the club’s midfield for years into the future, and until recently, you’d have to say that nothing gave anyone cause to think otherwise.

A player very much in tune with the ‘Barca way’ thanks to his football upbringing at Ajax, De Jong has, for all intents and purposes, eased seamlessly into his role with the minimum of fuss.

It’s clear from recent quotes attributed to his father too, that he and his girlfriend, Mikky Kiemeney, are set on making Barcelona their long-term home.

“I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon. Although the five top European clubs have all called,” he said to Dutch media.

“They [Frenkie and Mikky] are just renovating a new house. Closer to the stadium. They are having such a great time in Barcelona. Life is great there. I’m there often. Even now you are in the sun with 16 degrees.

“I sometimes sit there on a terrace before a game and I see hundreds of people with a shirt from Frenkie. Those Catalans are absolutely crazy about him. Then I pinch my arm. Is this really true?”

As everyone knows, however, nothing is forever in football, and certainly not in the current financial climate at Barca.

Like it or not, the player is one of few current first-team squad members that could fetch a pretty penny for the club, and save a chunk on wages in the process.

Furthermore, and unlucky for Frenkie, the club have enough players at the club that could, theoretically, cover for his absence. Like Gavi, for instance.

It hasn’t helped that his form of late has dipped either.

Yes, you could level that at the whole squad, but there are players for whom a certain level is always expected, and De Jong is one of those.

It isn’t an ideal situation - for anyone - and under normal circumstances, selling the Dutchman wouldn’t even be a discussion point, but normal circumstances don’t exist at the club at this precise moment.

Is it the right time to sell Frenkie then?

There won’t ever be a ‘right’ time, but if it’s a genuine consideration for the reasons set out above, then there’s a cogent argument that, perhaps, it’s time to cash in.