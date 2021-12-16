Xavi vetoes Paul Pogba transfer - report

News and rumors continue to circulate after the meeting between Joan Laporta and superagent Mino Raiola surrounding potential transfers.

Undoubtedly the #1 target for any club is Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund striker is one of the most sought-after players in the world, if not the most.

However, other names are said to be on the table, like Xavi Simons, Noussair Mazraoui, and Paul Pogba. The latest rumor concerns the Manchester United and France midfielder.

Specifically, it is said that Barcelona’s manager, Xavi, is vetoing the Pogba transfer. Whether Barcelona would have signed Pogba regardless is hard to judge, but the rumor says Xavi has made the transfer even more difficult to see come to fruition.

Raiola reportedly offered Pogba to the Catalan club, and it’s not the first time. Pogba has been linked with a move to Catalonia several times in the past, Laporta made signing the midfielder, then playing for Juventus, one of the centerpieces of his failed 2015 bid to secure the club presidency.

Still, Xavi is said to be prioritizing a different kind of midfielder to help revamp Barcelona.