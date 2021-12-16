Agüero says 'stopping playing football is tough' - FC Barcelona

Sergio "Kun" Agüero has retired from football. FC Barcelona's Argentinian striker announced his retirement as a professional player due to heart issues at Camp Nou in front of a star-studded football audience. Tearful and very emotional, and finding it hard to express himself, president Joan Laporta remained alongside him throughout.

Sergio "Kun" Agüero retires, a legendary goalscorer - FC Barcelona

Sergio "Kun" Agüero has retired. The Argentinian forward announced the end of his football career during an emotional press conference from Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Reactions to Agüero's retirement - FC Barcelona

Responses on social networks to Argentinian's announcement that he is calling an end to his football career

FC Barcelona official statement - FC Barcelona

Athletic Club, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid report that they have taken legal action in response to the agreements adopted by the La Liga Assembly in relation to the so-called Impulse Project

Alexis Sanchez could return to Barça on loan from Inter Milan - SPORT

The basis of a deal is in place and the three clubs are working together on it. Barcelona, Inter Milan and Sevilla are working to bring Alexis Sanchez back to the Camp Nou. For that, Luuk de Jong would go to Inter Milan. He is on loan at Barça from Sevilla, where he is not needed. Inter would like him, and Sevilla aren’t opposed to him moving there.