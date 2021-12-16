Barcelona hope to have Pedri and Ansu Fati back in time to face Real Mallorca - reports

Barcelona are hoping to have both Ansu Fati and Pedri back in time for the trip to Real Mallorca in La Liga on January 2.

The two players are closing in on a return to action and could be ready in time for Barca’s first game of 2022 at Son Moix.

Pedri underwent medical tests on Wednesday which showed he’s making good progress and on schedule to return in the new year, according to Mundo Deportivo.

There’s also been an optimistic update on Ansu Fati. Marca are reporting the striker “is eyeing” the trip to Mallorca for his latest comeback.

The report reckons Barca didn’t want to risk Fati in Barca’s final two games of 2021, against Elche and Sevilla, and will use the Christmas break to ensure he’s fully recovered.

The return of the two youngsters will be a huge boost for Xavi after a tricky first half of the season that sees Barca currently down in eighth place in the table.

Xavi will also be able to call on Dani Alves in January. The Brazilian impressed in the friendly against Boca Juniors and is being tipped to go straight into Xavi’s starting XI.