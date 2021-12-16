Jordi Alba back in Barcelona training ahead of Elche

Jordi Alba was back in Barcelona training on Thursday as Xavi’s men continued preparations for Saturday’s visit from Elche in La Liga.

The left-back has been ruled out with a hamstring injury which forced him off in the defeat to Bayern Munich and saw him miss the draw at Osasuna.

However, Alba was in training on Thursday and looks in with a chance of returning against Elche.

Xavi is still without a host of key players for Saturday’s match. Memphis Depay, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and Sergi Roberto all remain sidelined.

Barcelona head into the match in real need of three points after going three games without a win, a run which has seen the team drop to eighth in the table and knocked out of the Champions League.

The hosts face an Elche side that are just two points off the bottom three and have only managed three wins in La Liga all season. Elche also needed a 93rd minute own goal to see off third tier side Unionistas in the Copa del Rey in midweek.