Pique 'not considering' Barcelona retirement this summer - Football Espana

Gerard Pique is not expected to retire from football at the end of this season. It has been a tough time for Pique, who has seen his form tail off significantly in the last year. There is no doubt that Barca‘s poor performances as a collective haven’t helped, but the veteran defender has seen his performance levels drop.

Umtiti tells Barcelona he will renegotiate contract to stay - Football Espana

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has doubled down on his stance amid transfer rumours. Umtiti has come under criticism since last summer when he refused to leave the club, determined to prove himself following a series of injuries. During the whole Lionel Messi saga, Umtiti was one of the players Barcelona tried to offload, with the centre-back one of the club’s biggest earners.

Dest doesn't want January exit from Barcelona amid dip in form - Football Espana

Barcelona may not have much of a decision to make over struggling full-back Sergiño Dest. Dest has struggled for form at Barca this season, both under Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernandez. The USA international’s poor start under Xavi has not helped his case, causing talk of a possible exit.

Fati aiming to return for Barcelona ahead of first game of 2022 - Football Espana

Ansu Fati finally has a return date after another spell out injured. Fati missed almost a year with a knee injury across last season and the start of this one. And after briefly returning to action, he suffered a muscular setback, the likes of which are not uncommon after a serious knee issue.

Barcelona yet to start talks with Sanchez despite rumours - Football Espana

Barcelona are not understood to be in talks with Alexis Sanchez over a possible loan deal. It was reported on Wednesday evening that Barca were interested in signing Inter star Sanchez on a loan deal in January. The Blaugrana find themselves in a difficult spot financially and may have to make do with loan deals if they can’t secure finance to make signings this winter.

Barcelona a 'step closer' to agreeing Torres transfer - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to be closing in on Manchester City winger Ferran Torres. Barca are understood to be chasing Torres ahead of January as they look to strengthen and under-strength squad. Whether the Blaugrana can actually pull off a deal in January depends on whether they can secure finance.

Sergio Aguero agrees to forfeit the second year of his Barcelona contract despite insurance - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to be grateful to Sergio Aguero for the attitude the Argentine marksman has shown during negotiations regarding the termination of his contract according to Diario Sport. Aguero is mindful of the economic challenges Barcelona face, and has forfeited the second year of his contract that had been insured.

Neither Manchester United nor Paris Saint-Germain have made a move for Frenkie de Jong yet - Football Espana

Neither Manchester United nor Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong despite recent rumours according to Fabrizio Romano. Everything is still quiet around the Dutchman, as things stand, a situation that could change in the coming months if reports are to be believed.

Javier Tebas: I don't think Barça can sign Haaland next summer - SPORT

La Liga president Javier Tebas scoffed at the idea of Barcelona signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Asked about the negotiations, he said: “I don’t think he can come next summer. The economic numbers of Barcelona are public. And the economic control of La Liga is also public. There would have to be a lot of circumstances (falling into place) for them to sign Haaland.”