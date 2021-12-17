This Week in Barça Femení: Classic Dominance

It was another big week in Barça Femení world. After clinching the Champions League group against Arsenal 10 days ago, the Blaugrana returned to action in the league with one of the biggest games of the season: El Clásico against Real Madrid Femenino.

The game was played at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium and was a hard-fought battle for most of the 90 minutes, but the best team prevailed: Barça scored three first half goals and managed the game in the second half to come away with a 3-1 win. Lieke Martens was the star of the show with two goals, proving once again that she is among the very best players in the world.

And after dominating Madrid on Saturday, Martens headed to Italy on Monday to receive Tuttosport’s Golden Woman award, which was part of the ceremony that also awarded Barça Men’s Pedri his Golden Boy trophy.

The busy week continued for Martens and Barça who headed back home to Johan Cruyff Stadium to face HB Koge in the Champions League group stage finale. With first place already wrapped up, the challenge was to finish the group phase with a perfect record. And of course Barça did it in style, winning 5-0 with amazing football and beautiful goals, with another goal from Martens and one from Ballon d’Or winner Queen Alexia Putellas too.

As Barça continue their dominance this season, they are also planning for the future: the club has presented a contract extension to star midfielder Aitana Bonmatí that would keep her at the club until 2025, and Aitana is expected to accept the offer despite strong interest from two European giants in Lyon and Chelsea. Aitana can go a bit under the radar with how good Alexia and Martens are, but she is as crucial to Barça’s dominance as anyone.

Barça will finish this busy week with a home game against Rayo Vallecano in the Primera División on Sunday, looking to extend their undefeated start to the season to 14 games in the league. Rayo are in the relegation zone with one of the worst defenses in the league, so expect another goal-fest from the world’s best women’s team.