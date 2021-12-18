Finalising details for Elche - FC Barcelona

The first team trained on Friday ahead of Saturday’s 6.30pm CETR kick-off against Elche at Camp Nou. They were joined on pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva by a number of players from the Barça B squad.

PREVIEW: FC Barcelona v Elche - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández got off to a fine start as FC Barcelona, with back-to-back wins against Espanyol and Villarreal. However, the home defeat to Real Betis and draw in Osasuna that followed have been considerably less positive.

The lowdown on Elche CF - FC Barcelona

After games in Munich and Pamplona, FC Barcelona are back at the Camp Nou on Saturday at 6.30pm CET. The opponents are Elche, and here’s a quick reminder of the essentials on the green-and-whites.

FC Barcelona to face Linares Deportivo in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey - FC Barcelona

Barça will face Linares Deportivo from the Primera RFEF Division in the last 32 of the Copa del Rey. Xavi Hernández's team get their cup campaign off the ground with a trip to Linares in the region of Jaén in Andalusia. The tie is one leg only and will take place in Andalusia on 4/5/6 January.

Barcelona consider deal for Man Utd frontman Rashford - Football Espana

Barcelona could get the option to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford in the January transfer window. The Blaugrana are searching for options to improve their squad as work continues behind the scenes to free up funds.

Barcelona have no interest in moving on from ter Stegen - Football Espana

Barcelona have reportedly made their decision on Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Barca goalkeeper has had a difficult time of things this season, much like the majority of his teammates. Camp Nou has not been the place to be for players to display their best form over recent months amid a difficult start to the season for Barcelona.

Barcelona will listen if de Jong attracts good January offer - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to be open to the possibility of expending Frenkie de Jong if the price is right. De Jong has made plenty of headlines recently following an underwhelming start to the season. The Dutchman struggled under Ronald Koeman earlier this season, and he hasn’t found his form under Xavi Hernandez since.

Barcelona to cancel Demir loan deal during January window - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to be working on the exit of loan star Yusuf Demir ahead of the January transfer window. Demir joined Barca on a season-long loan deal from Rapid Wien in the summer, and the deal also came with a €10million option to buy.