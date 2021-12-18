The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Elche for another La Liga game and the final night of football of 2021 at Camp Nou, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Saturday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde, 38. Guillem Jaime.

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 11. Yusuf Demir, 14. Philippe Coutinho, 21. Frenkie de Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi, 34. Alvaro Sanz.

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 17. Luuk De Jong, 29. Ferran Jutglà, 33. Ez Abde.

The absentee list seems to get bigger and bigger with each new game for Xavi, and this time it’s not even injury related as Gerard Piqué misses out due to suspension. Piqué is out along with Ansu Fati (knee), Pedri (thigh), Memphis Depay (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (thigh), and Martin Braithwaite (knee) who are injured, while Dani Alves is still unable to play in official matches until January. Sergino Dest has also joined the injury list which means Guillem Jaime has been handed a call up. There is good news, though, as Jordi Alba is back from a hamstring injury and will be in uniform.

Predicted starting XI (3-3-1-3):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, García, Lenglet; Nico, Busquets, Gavi; De Jong; Dembélé, Jutglà, Abde

The match kicks off at 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!