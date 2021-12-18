WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth will open its doors for the last time in 2021 as Barcelona welcome Elche for the final La Liga home game of the year. Barça come into this one on a three-game winless streak in all competitions and badly need three points to climb up the table and gain some confidence as well. Elche are on a bad run and Barça are favorites, but you never know. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 18

Date/Time: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 6.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.30pm GMT (UK), 12.30pm ET, 9.30am PT (USA), 11pm IST (India)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas

VAR: José María Sánchez Martínez

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN 5 (Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

