Nico Gonzalez: We’ll keep fighting because we are Barcelona

Barcelona match-winner Nico Gonzalez could not hide his delight at Saturday’s win over Elche after coming off the bench in a 3-2 victory for Xavi’s side.

The Catalans looked set for a comfortable win after going 2-0 up through goals from Ferran Jutgla and Gavi. However, Elche hit back with two goals in 94 seconds in the second half to turn the game on its head.

Nico came off the bench in the 75th minute, replacing Jutgla, and popped up with the winner 10 minutes later.

Here’s what he made of it all:

“It’s a great joy, undoubtedly, rather than relief. At 2-2 we knew they were difficult opponents and that things haven’t been going our way. I think we deserved it. It’s a really important win for us,” he said. “All of the players here in the first team are just as important as each other. I don’t agree it’s just the youngsters who are sustaining the team. It’s the 11 players, and those on the bench as well, for me to score today, the whole team has to have provided a lot. “We will fight, first to be among the top 4, and then for La Liga because we are Barca and that’s what we owe to the fans. They were spectacular today. We believe things will improve, this win will give us a lot of energy.”

It’s a much-needed win for Barcelona after disappointing results against Real Betis and Osasuna in La Liga. Xavi’s men now head to Sevilla for their final La Liga game of 2021 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday.