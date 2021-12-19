Barcelona’s special request to be able to sign Erling Haaland

FC Barcelona really want to sign Erling Haaland, but the biggest roadblock is the cost. The Borussia Dortmund forward is one of the hottest transfer targets in the world, and his signature will likely cost a fortune. Barcelona are still recovering from an economic crisis caused by years of mismanagement that became acute when the pandemic hit.

One of the ways the Catalans hope to lower the cost of the transfer is by cutting back on agent’s fees. Club president Joan Laporta was said to have had a meeting with Mino Raiola, Haaland’s agent, and it’s clear one of the primary reasons to do so is see if Barcelona can land him.

Raiola is said to think Barcelona is a good destination for his client because he would be the recognized #1 star of the team and could grow alongside a young squad. But the blaugrana want a 50% reduction in Raiola’s commission in order to pay the transfer fee and still be able to offer a monster salary to the forward.

The rumors go on to say that Barcelona will be able to afford the player if they can get rid of Philippe Coutinho’s huge contract and also move on a few other of the team’s high earning players. But that’s only if Raiola cuts his demands for agent’s fees.