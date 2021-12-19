Xavi explains why he took Frenkie de Jong off against Elche

Xavi Hernandez explained why he took off Frenkie de Jong in the second half of Barcelona’s win over Elche at the Camp Nou.

De Jong departed in the second half, with the scoreline still at 2-2, and was replaced by Riqui Puig for the final 15 minutes.

Barcelona went on to win the game, courtesy of Nico Gonzalez’s late strike, and Xavi explained the substitution after the game.

“He has given us things. He may not have been as fluent as Gavi and Nico but he is making a spectacular effort,” he said. “He has given us a good defensive job, recovery of second balls. It is also a matter of fatigue. He has played a lot and that ends up taking its toll.” Source | Diario AS

De Jong was reportedly whistled by some sections of the support as he made his way off the pitch. There has been speculation in recent weeks that he could be sold to raise some much-needed funds.

The Dutchman’s father has also spoken out about his future and admitted some of Europe’s top clubs have already been in touch but he does not expect his son to leave Barca any time soon.