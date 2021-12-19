Barça 3-2 Elche: Victory for the future - FC Barcelona

All three points were claimed in a thoroughly entertaining clash with Elche that was very much about the coming-of-age of the next generation of Barça stars. Two early goals, both from first-time goalscorers for the team, put the Catalans into a convincing early lead.

First goals for Gavi and Jutglà - FC Barcelona

Gavi and Jutglà both got to score their first ever goals for FC Barcelona in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Elche at Camp Nou. Jutglà, who Xavi handed his first ever competitive start, headed in from a corner after 16 minutes and just three minutes later Gavi made mincemeat of the Elche defence with a fabulous run before sending the ball in off the post.

Barcelona linked with France U21 starlet Boubacar Kamara - Football Espana

Barcelona have joined the growing list of major European clubs looking at a 2022 move for Marseille star Boubacar Kamara. French U21 midfield schemer Kamara has established himself as a key figure within the Ligue 1 side in recent seasons, with 90 league appearances in the last three seasons, ahead of 2021/22.

Xavi: Gavi has no ceiling at Barcelona - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi hailed the impact of teenage star Gavi following their late 3-2 La Liga win over Elche. The 17-year-old has established himself as a first team star for La Blaugrana this season despite his tender age. However, based on the acceleration of La Masia academy players forcing their way into the first team in the last 12 months, he is joining a exciting crop of talent in Catalonia.

Xavi hopes Elche win can be Barcelona's turning point - Football Espana

Barcelona boss Xavi is confident their late 3-2 La Liga win over Elche can be a turning point in their season. La Blaugrana have struggled for consistency in recent weeks with one win in their last four games in all competitions heading into this weekend. Despite surviving a few scares at the Camp Nou, with Elche dragging themselves back from 2-0 down to 2-2 on the hour mark, Nico Gonzalez’s late goal clinched a crucial win for Xavi.