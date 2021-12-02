WATCH: Samuel Umtiti demands respect after being confronted by fans

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has become the latest player to be confronted by supporters after leaving the club’s training ground.

The Frenchman was forced to stop by several individuals who stood in front of his car and. even tried to climb on the hood while filming the whole thing.

Umtiti initially drove off but then stopped, got out of the car, and made it clear how unhappy he was with the situation.

❗️Earlier today, some fans came in front Umtiti’s car and didn’t let him drive past. The player honked, but that didn’t make a difference. Later, he came out & said, “Come here. Do you pay for the car? Do you know what respect is?”. @laSextaTV #FCB pic.twitter.com/0VZrm4XcKP — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) December 1, 2021

Umtiti has long been linked with a Barca exit but remains at the Camp Nou for now. However, he hasn’t played a minute yet this season and there has been talk Barca will try to rescind his contract.

The defender has been targeted by supporters before and he’s not the only one. Fans have been making a habit of approaching players this year and posting videos on social media with Lionel Messi, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezman, and Riqui Puig all enduring encounters over recent months.

Former coach Ronald Koeman was also mobbed by supporters after the Clasico defeat as he drove away from the Camp Nou with his wife. Carles Puyol has revealed he was also approached by angry fans after the game.