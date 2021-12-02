Back to work for Barça squad - FC Barcelona

On Wednesday the first team squad returned to training in preparation for Saturday's La Liga fixture against Betis at Camp Nou, kick off 4.15pm CET. After two rest days to recharge batteries, Xavi Hernández's squad worked out at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with the available first team players

Sergi Roberto to undergo surgery in the coming days - FC Barcelona

The procedure on the player's injury to his rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh will be carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen in Turku, Finland under the supervision of the Club's medical staff

Barcelona's contract talks with Dembélé on verge of collapse - Football Espana

Barcelona’s talks with Ousmane Dembélé over a new contract appear to have hit the fan. Barca have been attempting to keep Dembélé around with the winger‘s contract set to expire in the summer. Dembélé has had mixed fortunes since his arrival in 2017, joining from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth more than €130million.

Fati hoping to be emergency option for Barcelona against Bayern Munich - Football Espana

Ansu Fati is unlikely to be ready to face Bayern Munich, but he is still hoping to travel to Germany. Barca already have half an eye on the Champions League clash, one they likely have to win to progress to the knockout stage.

Barcelona linked with move for soon-to-be free agent Cesar Azpilicueta - Football Espana

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Chelsea stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spanish right-back’s contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire this coming summer, and the Catalan club are becoming increasingly interested in making a move for the former Osasuna man according to ESPN, Marca and Diario Sport.

Barcelona coming closer to agreeing deal with Manchester City for Ferran Torres - Football Espana

Barcelona are keen to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City this January, and it’s a deal that looks like it could come to fruition according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. Pep Guardiola is open to allowing the Spaniard to leave once the two clubs come to an agreement, and it’s understood their positions are close.