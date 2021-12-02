Pedri picks up the tab as Barcelona squad go out for dinner

Barcelona players and coach Xavi Hernandez were spotted out for dinner on Wednesday night with Pedri apparently picking up the tab.

The midfielder wanted to celebrate his recent 19th birthday as well as his Kopa Trophy win at the Ballon d’Or awards. The plan was apparently warmly received by Xavi who wants the team to become “a family,” as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Pedri was the first to arrive at the Via Veneto restaurant and was promptly joined by the first-team squad and coach Xavi Hernandez.

Sergi Aguero, who is currently sidelined with a cardiac issues, was also spotted.

El Kun Agüero, pese a no estar en dinámica del equipo, también ha asistido a la cena de equipo. #FCBlive #Barça pic.twitter.com/DngbEJFTti — Pol Alonso ⚽ (@Polyccio8) December 2, 2021

Barcelona B youngsters Ilias Akhomach and Ed Azbde, who have been enjoying game time with the first team in recent week, were also in attendance.

⚠️ Ilias Akhomach y Abde, que están en dinámica del primer equipo, también acudieron a la cena de equipo. #FCBlive #Barça #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/MOWMPgvg3m — Pol Alonso ⚽ (@Polyccio8) December 2, 2021

The last player to arrive was reportedly Ousmane Dembele who pitched up amid fresh speculation that he’s turned down Barca’s latest contract offer.

Wednesday’s outing came on a rare free midweek for the Catalan giants and before key games against Real Betis in La Liga and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Barca start Saturday’s game four points behind Betis, albeit with a game in hand, and hoping to follow up the 3-1 victory over Villarreal with another three points.

Xavi’s team then head to Munich for a Champions League showdown at the Allianz Arena where a win will be needed to guarantee a place in the last 16.