This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Jake from Bavarian Football Works about the upcoming Champions League matchup between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. We discuss the strange situation Bayern Munich find themselves in from a health perspective and then dive into the matchup itself. Finally, we wrap up with the Ballon d’Or and whether or not Rober Lewandowski deserved the award.
Filed under:
BB podcast: A must-win vs Bayern and Ballon d’Or controversy
Chatting with Bavarian Football Works
Loading comments...