BB podcast: A must-win vs Bayern and Ballon d’Or controversy

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat with Jake from Bavarian Football Works about the upcoming Champions League matchup between Barcelona and Bayern Munich. We discuss the strange situation Bayern Munich find themselves in from a health perspective and then dive into the matchup itself. Finally, we wrap up with the Ballon d’Or and whether or not Rober Lewandowski deserved the award.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.