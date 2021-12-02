Lionel Messi’s Kopa Trophy votes revealed

Lionel Messi’s votes for the Kopa Trophy have been revealed with the GOAT unsurprisingly giving his top vote to former Barcelona team-mate Pedri.

The 19-year-old scooped the prestigious prize ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

Messi was able to vote as captain of Argentina and gave three points for Pedri, two for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes and one for Bellingham, according to Diario Sport.

The GOAT was spotted looking delighted when Pedri was announced as the winner at the Ballon d’Or ceremony and received some words of thanks from the youngster in his speech.

“Thanks to everyone at Barça, all my coaches, all my teammates, especially the captains, who made it all easier - like Lionel Messi, who is here, thank you for all the help you gave me,” he said. “I dedicate this award to my family, who always gave me advice.”

Pedri will show off his Kopa Trophy to the Camp Nou crowd before Saturday’s La Liga match against Real Betis. Barca Femeni captain Alexia Putellas will also present her Women’s Ballon d’Or trophy to the crowd.