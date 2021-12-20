Recovery session - FC Barcelona

After the late, youth-infused victory against Elche, Barça were back in training today. Xavi Hernández' squad went through a recovery session on the Tito Vilanova pitch. Under the sun and with smiles abound, the Barça squad played a range of games, including frisbee, and Eric Garcia showed us how he can fly through the air.

FC Barcelona the LaLiga team with most different goalscorers - FC Barcelona

Scoring from the same hymn sheet. FC Barcelona are the LaLiga team with most different goalscorers in 15. Jutglà and Gavi joined the list in the last match against Elche, with Barça outright leaders in LaLiga for different scorers.

Unanimous yes to Espai Barça funding with 87.8% votes in favour and 44.14% turnout - FC Barcelona

The Espai Barça is longer be a dream for Barça fans, but will instead become a reality in five years. A total of 42,693 members voted YES in the binding referendum to ratify the decision made by the Assembly of Delegate Members.

Laporta: 'The members have projected the club's future' - FC Barcelona

President responds positively to the high turnout and recognises that from now the club will work hard to find the best way to fund Espai Barça

Agent Mino Raiola says 'Erling Haaland can wait for Barcelona' - SPORT

Erling Haaland's future remains genuinely unknown. All of Europe's big clubs are in the race, but for the moment he has nothing signed with anyone. That's what his agent Mino Raiola has assured in a comment made to the television channel NOS, assuring that Barça remain in with a chance.