Barcelona Femeni to face Real Madrid in Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

Barcelona Femeni have been paired with Real Madrid in the draw for the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League which took place on Monday.

The defending champions made it through to the last 8 with a dominant performance in Group C, winning all six games, scoring 24 goals and conceding just once.

Jonatan Giráldez’s side now go up against Primera División rivals Real Madrid for a place in the semi-finals of this year’s tournament.

Here’s a look at the draw in full:

Quarter-final draw:

Bayern v Paris

Juventus v Lyon

Arsenal v Wolfsburg

Real Madrid v Barcelona

Semi-final draw:

Real Madrid/Barcelona v Arsenal/Wolfsburg

Juventus/Lyon v Bayern v Paris

The quarter-final matches are due to be played in 2022 with the first legs taking place between March 22-23 and the return fixtures a week later.

Barca ran out 3-1 winners the last time the two sides met in the league at the start of December with Irene Paredes on target and Lieke Martens grabbing a brace.