Barcelona agrees terms with Edinson Cavani - report

FC Barcelona and Edinson Cavani are on the same page regarding a winter transfer window move, according to reports. The striker is looking for more playing time and the Catalans are looking for a new striker after their current crop has suffered from injuries and other problems.

The question now is whether Manchester United are willing to let him go for free in the middle of the season. The Catalans also need to make sure he is in good shape after injury problems.

United are said to be open to letting him go, but it’s not necessarily their first choice. They would prefer if they can sell Anthony Martial to Newcastle United for around 50 million euro. Then, they would not have a surplus of forwards and could keep the Uruguayan.

Barcelona see Cavani as a short term signing to improve the team and help them perform well in the Europa League and the rest of La Liga. It’s crucial that the blaugrana do not miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season, and Cavani could help the team immensely.

However, Barcelona wants to be sure he is in shape to contribute right away. There will be extensive testing to make sure he does not suffer an injury relapse shortly after he is signed.

The Catalans have a few options to take over the #9 spot should the Cavani deal fail to materialize. However, it is understood that Luuk de Jong is not one of them. He will be moved in the upcoming transfer window.