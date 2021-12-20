Hakim Ziyech is Barcelona’s back-up plan if they can’t land Ferran Torres - report

FC Barcelona’s top choice for the winter transfer window is Ferran Torres. Everyone knows that the Catalans are in for the Manchester City forward and are ready to pay a large sum for him. Barça have upped their original bid and have offered 50 million euro for him, according to reports.

But if City don’t let him go, Barcelona will pull out and look elsewhere. And it seems that that plan B is Hakim Ziyech.

The Chelsea attacker first put the world on notice as part of the AFC Ajax team that reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals, which included current Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. He has been linked with Barça before but of course, no move has ever come to fruition.

Barcelona are pushing on Ferrán Torres deal. He’s the priority - personal terms agreed but it’s still not agreed with Man City [€50m bid, €60m price tag]. Talks on #FCB



Barcelona have also Ziyech opened as plan B - he’s an option only in case Ferrán deal won’t be concluded. pic.twitter.com/CvG4aMUSHl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2021

The 28-year-old represents Morocco internationally although he was born in the Netherlands and represented them at youth level. However, he has had a falling out with his national team coach and may not be a part of the team that contests next year’s Africa Cup of Nations. That would be a good thing for Barcelona, who need a winter transfer who will provide instant impact, not be out until Februrary on international duty.

He is usually deployed as an attacking midfielder or winger.