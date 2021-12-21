Podcast: Previewing Barca vs Sevilla and is Haaland actually considering the Camp Nou?

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile writes for Hardwood Hype and more recently has done some great NFL writing, some fantastic NBA work, and some sports card pieces. This time around we chat about Barcelona making up ground in La Liga before previewing the massive match at Sevilla. Finally, we wrap up with Erling Haaland chat.

