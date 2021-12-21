 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Podcast: Previewing Barca vs Sevilla and is Haaland actually considering the Camp Nou?

Chatting with Emile Avanessian

By Josh Suttr
Hertha BSC v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I interview Emile Avanessian. Emile writes for Hardwood Hype and more recently has done some great NFL writing, some fantastic NBA work, and some sports card pieces. This time around we chat about Barcelona making up ground in La Liga before previewing the massive match at Sevilla. Finally, we wrap up with Erling Haaland chat.

Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.

