The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana take the field for the last time this year in a crucial La Liga game away to Sevilla, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Tuesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Eric García, 31. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Philippe Coutinho, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi, 34. Álvaro Sanz

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 17. Luuk De Jong, 29. Ferran Jutglà, 33. Ez Abde, 37. Ilias Akhomach

Xavi continues to deal with important absences to the squad, with Sergiño Dest still unable to return from a back issue and joining Ansu Fati (hamstring), Pedri (thigh), Memphis Depay (hamstring) Martin Braithwaite (knee) and Sergi Roberto (thigh) on the injured list. Yusuf Demir is out with a stomach bug, and Dani Alves is unavailable for the last time. There is some good news however as Gerard Piqué returns from a suspension, with Ilias Akhomach also back in the fold.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Araujo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Nico, Busquets, Gavi; Dembélé, Jutglà, Ez Abde

The match kicks off at 9.30pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8.30pm GMT (UK), 3.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT (USA), 2am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!