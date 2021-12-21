Piqué and Ilias Akhomach back in the squad - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández has picked his last squad of the year for the game at the Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville on Tuesday. The two changes with respect to the side that faced Elche are Gerard Piqué returning from suspension and Ilias Akhomach also getting the nod in replacement for Yusuf Demir who still has a stomach upset.

When and where to watch Sevilla v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Another league fixture is on the horizon and Barça are set to play the rescheduled game week 4 match against Sevilla in the Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium. FC Barcelona travel to Andalusia with another vital three points up for grabs to keep climbing up the table.

Xavi: Sevilla is an example for us to follow - SPORT

Ahead of the clash with Sevilla, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez praised the Andalusians and their coach Julen Lopetegui. “They are doing things very well. We look at Bayern, who are very good, but Sevilla for how they work, their coach is one of the best, and Monchi, they are an example for us,” said Xavi in his press conference.

Xavi: If we need we'll all chip in for Gavi's renewal - SPORT

Gavi’s name was mentioned more than once in Xavi’s press conference ahead of the clash with Sevilla. The young midfielder has become a revelation this season and it’s a priority for Barcelona to tie him down. He has a deal until 2023 with a 50m euro release clause. Right now many big clubs will be eyeing him up.

Barcelona agree Edinson Cavani switch for January with the player - SPORT

Barcelona are working on reinforcing their attack in January. The forward most likely to arrive is Edinson Cavani. Barcelona have reached a deal with him to sign for a year and a half, if Manchester United allow him to leave.