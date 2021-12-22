Sergio Busquets & Gavi suspended for Barcelona’s trip to Real Mallorca

Barcelona will have to cope without midfielders Sergio Busquets and Gavi for their first La Liga match of 2022 after the two players both picked up their fifth yellow cards of the season against Sevilla.

Busquets went into the book for a late challenge on Lucas Ocampos after just 10 minutes and will now get an extended Christmas break due to an automatic one-match ban.

It will be a rare rest for Busquets who is the only Barcelona player to have started every single game this season for the Catalan giants.

He will be joined on the sidelines by Gavi who was booked late on for a foul on Fernando and will also get a good rest over the festive period.

Xavi does have plenty of options of course with Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez, and Riqui Puig available, while Pedri is also due back in the new year.

Barca’s first game of 2022 is away at Real Mallorca on January 2. Xavi’s men then face a Copa del Rey third round clash against Linares Deportivo three days later.