Sevilla 1-1 FC Barcelona: Promising point to end the year - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s outstanding record against Sevilla continues. Following today’s 1-1 draw at the Sánchez Pizjuán, that’s now just one defeat in the last 29 league meetings with one of the strongest sides in the competition.

Ter Stegen's 300th game for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has made his 300th appearance for FC Barcelona in Tuesday’s game with Sevilla at the Sánchez Pizjuán. He joined the club in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Mönchengladbach, and after alternating the goalkeeping role with Claudio Bravo in his first two seasons, he has been the unquestioned first choice stopper since 2016/17.

Ronald Araujo believes Barcelona have taken a step forward after draw at Sevilla - Football Espana

Sevilla and Barcelona played out a tense and entertaining 1-1 draw at a rain-soaked Sanchez-Pizjuan on Tuesday evening. Both sides went into the game desperate for victory – Sevilla would have put real pressure on Real Madrid at the top of the table, while Barcelona would have elevated themselves into the top four. Neither happened, but a draw was fair all things considered.

Barcelona 'offer' Coutinho to Tottenham and Newcastle - Football Espana

Barcelona are already said to have offered Philippe Coutinho to two clubs in the Premier League. Coutinho has failed to live up to expectations since his more than €130million move from Liverpool in 2018. The Brazilian has won a Champions League since arriving at Camp Nou, though that was out on loan at Bayern Munich, so it’s fait to say Barca haven’t got their money’s worth.

Barcelona discover transfer target Cavani will come at a price - Football Espana

Barcelona have been dealt a blow in their bid to land Manchester United veteran Edinson Cavani. Cavani has become a target of Barca‘s as they look to improve their squad and cover their injury issues. Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay are all currently out injured, leaving 22-year-old Ferran Jutgla to pick up the load in the striker position.